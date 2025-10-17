Skip to main content
Fleetwood leads, McIlroy fights to stay in contention in India in front of cricket great Tendulkar

By AP News
India Golf Championship

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood kept up his strong finish to the season by shooting 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead at the halfway point of the DP World India Championship as Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy battled to stay in contention on Friday.

Over the last two months, Fleetwood has won the Tour Championship for his first PGA Tour title — picking up $10 million as the FedEx Cup champion in the process — and been the top points scorer at the Ryder Cup retained by Team Europe.

Now the Englishman — up to No. 5 in the world rankings — is leading perhaps the most prestigious golf tournament ever to be staged in India after making eight birdies in a bogey-free second round to jump to 12-under par for the week.

Fleetwood’s last birdie — from 8 feet at his last, No. 9 — left him clear of former British Open champions Shane Lowry (69) and Brian Harman (65), who were tied for second place.

A further three shots back was Ben Griffin, a rookie for the Americans at the recent Ryder Cup, in a tie for seventh place on 8 under.

McIlroy had back-to-back bogeys early in his back nine but responded by making birdie at four of his final six holes to shoot a second straight 69 and was at 6 under, along with fellow European team member Viktor Hovland (67).

As No. 2-ranked McIlroy walked off No. 18 at the tree-lined Delhi Golf Club, he removed his cap and shook hands with India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar — a special guest for the tournament — at the back of the green.

___

