New Zealand wins the toss and bowls in the 1st Twenty20 match against England

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has won the toss and chosen to bowl Saturday in the first Twenty20 international against England at a sold-out Hagley Oval.

Mitchell Santner returns to captain New Zealand in the three-match series after missing the Black Caps’ recent series against Australia with a rib injury. Rachin Ravindra, who also missed the Australia series with a facial injury, returns to open the batting.

Harry Brook will captain an England team in which Jacob Bethell will bat at No. 3 and Tom Banton at No. 5.

___ New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (captain), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

___

