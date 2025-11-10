Last year’s finalist Fritz beats late entry Musetti at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Taylor Fritz got off to a strong start at the ATP Finals by beating late entry Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4 on Monday.

Fritz reached the final of the tournament for the season’s top eight players last year.

Musetti was a late replacement for Novak Djokovic, who withdrew with an injured shoulder after beating the Italian in the Athens final on Saturday.

Later, defending champion Jannik Sinner was playing Felix Auger-Aliassime in a rematch of their recent Paris Masters final won by Sinner in straight sets.

Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who won his opener on Sunday, are still fighting for the year-end No. 1 ranking.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis