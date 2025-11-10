Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Last year’s finalist Fritz beats late entry Musetti at ATP Finals

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Italy Tennis ATP Finals

Italy Tennis ATP Finals

Photo Icon View Photos

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Taylor Fritz got off to a strong start at the ATP Finals by beating late entry Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4 on Monday.

Fritz reached the final of the tournament for the season’s top eight players last year.

Musetti was a late replacement for Novak Djokovic, who withdrew with an injured shoulder after beating the Italian in the Athens final on Saturday.

Later, defending champion Jannik Sinner was playing Felix Auger-Aliassime in a rematch of their recent Paris Masters final won by Sinner in straight sets.

Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who won his opener on Sunday, are still fighting for the year-end No. 1 ranking.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.