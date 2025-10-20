Cremonese held to 1-1 draw against Udinese in Jamie Vardy’s first start for Italian club

Cremonese couldn’t hold on to an early lead as it was held 1-1 at home against Udinese on Monday for its fourth draw in five Italian league games.

Former Leicester striker Jamie Vardy made his first start for Cremonese after two substitute appearances but it was defender Filippo Terracciano who put the home side ahead after four minutes, glancing in a header from a free kick on the left.

Federico Bonazzoli and Franco Vazquez both hit the woodwork as Cremonese pushed for a second but Nicolo Zaniolo headed home an equalizer for Udinese early in the second half.

Vardy, who signed for the Italian team in the offseason after a 13-year career at Leicester, played the full 90 minutes and came close to scoring on two occasions as well as picking up a late yellow card.

The result leaves both teams in mid-table, with Cremonese in 10th spot, one point and one place above Udinese. Cremonese is now unbeatean at home in 10 games.

