England wins the toss and bowls in the 3rd T20 international against New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — England won the toss Thursday and elected to bowl first in the third Twenty20 cricket international against New Zealand at Eden Park.

The match was due to begin in warm, overcast conditions but with rain forecast later.

England leads the three-match series after winning the second match at Christchuch on Monday by 65 runs. The first match at the same venue was abandoned because of rain.

New Zealand made one change, naming Zak Foulkes in place of Kyle Jamieson.

England retained an unchanged lineup.

___

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (captain), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket