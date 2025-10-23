Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Marathon world-record holder Ruth Chepng’etich banned 3 years after admitting doping violation

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MONACO (AP) — Women’s marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepng’etich has been banned for three years after admitting a doping violation, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Thursday.

The AIU said Chepng’etich admitted anti-doping rule violations over the presence and use of the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, or HCTZ, which can be used to disguise the use of performance-enhancing drugs. She had been suspended in July.

The AIU also said Chepng’etich had accepted the charges and sanction following a positive test for the banned diuretic from a March 14 sample.

The 31-year-old Kenyan runner broke the world record by almost two minutes at the Chicago Marathon last year, clocking 2 hours, 9 minutes, 56 seconds.

The AIU said all Chepng’etich’s achievements and records before March 14 sample would stand.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.