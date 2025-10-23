Marathon world-record holder Ruth Chepng’etich banned 3 years after admitting doping violation

MONACO (AP) — Women’s marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepng’etich has been banned for three years after admitting a doping violation, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Thursday.

The AIU said Chepng’etich admitted anti-doping rule violations over the presence and use of the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, or HCTZ, which can be used to disguise the use of performance-enhancing drugs. She had been suspended in July.

The AIU also said Chepng’etich had accepted the charges and sanction following a positive test for the banned diuretic from a March 14 sample.

The 31-year-old Kenyan runner broke the world record by almost two minutes at the Chicago Marathon last year, clocking 2 hours, 9 minutes, 56 seconds.

The AIU said all Chepng’etich’s achievements and records before March 14 sample would stand.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports