West Indies wins T20 series after beating Bangladesh by 14 runs in low-scoring affair

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosain claimed three wickets apiece as West Indies beat Bangladesh by 14 runs in the second Twenty20 to take a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Wednesday.

Bangladesh was restricted to 135-8 after West Indies had earlier made only 149-9.

Pace bowler Shepherd removed opener Tanzid Hasan, who top-scored for Bangladesh with a 48 ball-61. Jason Holder was also instrumental in tying down the home team, returning figures of 2-20.

Holder broke through with the wicket of opener Saif Hassan (5) before left-arm spinner Akeal dismissed Liton Das for 23.

West Indies put down four catches but it hardly mattered as Shepherd sparked a collapse from 85-2. He removed Tanzid and Jaker Ali (17) in the same over.

West Indies had also suffered a slump after racing to 106-1 in 11.2 overs after captain Shai Hope elected to bat first.

Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman took 3-21 while spinners Nasum Ahmed (2-35) and Rishad Hossain (2-20) also got in on the act.

Hope top-scored for West Indies with a 36 ball-55, an innings laced with three fours and as many sixes.

Opener Alick Athanaze hit five fours and three sixes for his 52 off 33 deliveries as he and Hope put on 105 for the second wicket.

