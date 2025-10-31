Australia wins the toss and fields against India after tribute to dead teenage cricketer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Mitch Marsh won the toss Friday and opted to field first against India in a Twenty20 international that was preceded by a tribute to a teenage cricketer who died in a training accident in Melbourne earlier this week.

Both teams were wearing black armbands in memory of 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin, who died in a Melbourne hospital two days after being struck in the neck during a net session at his suburban club.

The first game in the five-match series was washed out in Canberra on Wednesday. The second match has attracted a capacity crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia made one lineup change, with Matt Short replacing Josh Philippe, while India was unchanged from the first game.

Players, match officials and representatives of Austin’s clubs along with state and national cricket administrators observed a moment of silence before play, while his image was broadcast on stadium screens and his favorite song played in tribute.

Also, ahead of the Sheffield Shield domestic first-class match between Victoria state and Tasmania at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Friday, players held a moment of silence in honor of the promising cricketer and also wore black armbands.

Australia won the preceding three-match one-day international series 2—1, starting with a seven-wicket victory in Perth and following up with a two-wicket win in Adelaide.

___

Lineups:

Australia: Mitch Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket