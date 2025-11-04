LIV Golf to expand to 72 holes in a bid for world ranking points

LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded league known for its 54-hole events with shotgun starts, is expanding to 72 holes for the 2026 season and adding a few extra qualifying spots in a move that could boost its bid to be recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking.

The name of the league — the roman numeral for 54 — was built around its faster pace over three rounds instead of the traditional four on most other circuits.

The shotgun start will remain for a league that is likely to see 57 players. LIV previously said it would take the leading two available players from the International Series ranking on the Asian Tour, and two players from the qualifying tournament in January.

Scott O’Neil, the LIV Golf CEO, did not mention the OWGR in the announcement Tuesday, saying only the move to 72 holes marks a “pivotal new chapter” that strengthens the league and challenges the players.

“The most successful leagues around the world … continue to innovate and evolve their product, and as an emerging league, we are no different,” O’Neil said. “LIV Golf will always have an eye towards progress that acts in the best interest of LIV Golf and in the best interest of the sport.”

Bryson DeChambeau, the two-time U.S. Open champion and one of the top figures in LIV Golf, got straight to the point on what the change to 72 holes will mean.

“Everyone wants to see the best players in the world competing against each other, especially in the majors, and for the good of the game, we need a path forward,” DeChambeau said in a statement released by LIV.

“By moving to 72 holes, LIV Golf is taking a proactive step to align with the historic format recognized globally. This is a fantastic evolution of the LIV Golf product, showing how our League listens and adapts to create the best possible experience.”

LIV Golf Promotions is set for Jan. 8-11 at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida, a Tom Fazio design with a dramatic stretch of closing holes built around a quarry.

It will be the first qualifying event held in North America — the other two were in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi — and the PGA Tour pushed back by saying there would be repercussions for any of its players who try to qualify.

The tour said any member from the PGA Tour or developmental tours who play in LIV Golf Promotions would not receive a release because of the media rights involved with a competing tour in North America. It did not say what the punishment would be, citing its longstanding policy of not disclosing disciplinary matters.

The tour also said anyone who is not a member, such as an amateur or someone whose status has not been determined on the PGA Tour Americas, would be banned from any PGA Tour competition for one year.

The Promotions event is Jan. 8-11, which now is one week before the start of the PGA Tour season now that The Sentry has been canceled because of water issues at Kapalua in Hawaii.

It was not clear if LIV Golf was going to add a 14th team to its league. The team competition will be unchanged and all four rounds will count. It has not said how the team championship at the end of the season will be determined.

The OWGR rejected LIV’s request for world ranking points when it began, primarily concerned over the closed shop of the league — it had the same 54 players all year except for alternates replacing injured players — and the concerns that team competition could affect the integrity of the individual competition since it was based on the same scores.

The 54 holes also was a concern, though there are other tours that receive world ranking points for 54-hole competitions.

LIV Golf submitted a new application in June, before its decision to expand to 72 holes.

The OWGR is seen as critical because the four majors use the ranking to help determine the field. The U.S. Open and British Open have created a separate qualifying category for LIV players, while the PGA Championship has leaned on its vague “special invitations” to create an opportunity for LIV. The Masters, too, has said it could use its invitations at its discretion to get LIV players it feels is worthy of a spot.

The LIV events will be Thursday through Sunday, with the exception of events in Saudi Arabia that end on Saturday.

“This is a win for the league, and the players,” said Jon Rahm, who has won the individual title in each of his two years with LIV. “Moving to 72 holes is the logical next step that strengthens the competition, tests us more fully, and if the growing galleries from last season are any indication, delivers more of what the fans want.”

Dustin Johnson said a 72-hole event “just feels a little more like the big tournaments we’ve all grown up playing.”

LIV Golf begins its fifth season on Feb. 4-7 in Saudi Arabia. Still be determined are players switching teams or trying to play their way onto the league that offers $20 million purses and no cuts.

