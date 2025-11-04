Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
72.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Coco Gauff revives her chances of advancing at WTA Finals by eliminating Jasmine Paolini

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals

Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals

Photo Icon View Photos

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Defending champion Coco Gauff revived her chances of advancing at the WTA Finals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jasmine Paolini on Tuesday.

Gauff also improved her serving, hitting only three double-faults — far fewer than the 17 that she produced in her opening match, a three-set loss to Jessica Pegula.

“Definitely a turnaround from my first match,” Gauff said. “It’s the beauty of this tournament and to have another chance to prove yourself.”

Gauff next faces top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka to determine if she advances in the season-ending event for the top eight players, while Paolini was eliminated from contention with two losses.

Sabalenka leads the group after beating Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Paolini is also playing doubles at the event with partner Sara Errani.

“I don’t think Jasmine was 100% today,” Gauff said. “Playing singles and doubles is not easy.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.