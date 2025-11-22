Trailing 2-0, West Indies bats after winning the toss in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — West Indies won the toss and opted to bat Saturday in the third one-day international against New Zealand at Seddon Park.

New Zealand holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first match by seven runs and the second by five wickets.

Zac Foulkes and Jacob Duffy returned to the New Zealand lineup as the home team continued to manage the workload of its pace bowlers. Daryl Mitchell, who has just become the world’s top-ranked ODI batter, is out of action with a groin injury.

Allrounder Khary Pierre joined the West Indies lineup in place of Romario Shepherd who has been troubled by a hamstring strain.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

West Indies: John Campbell, Ackeem Augustee, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

____

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket