Expansion Goldeneyes begin inaugural season with 4-3 OT win over Torrent

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Abby Boreen scored 1:26 into overtime and the Vancouver Goldeneyes beat the Seattle Torrent 4-3 on Friday night to get the first win in franchise history.

It was the initial game for the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s first two expansion teams in front of an enthusiastic sellout crowd of 14,958 at Pacific Coliseum.

Claire Thompson had a goal and an assist for the Goldeneyes, while Sarah Nurse scored the first goal in franchise history and Gabby Rosenthal tallied early in the third period.

Julia Gosling scored twice for the Torrent, and Hannah Bilka also had a goal.

In the extra period, Tereza Vanizova sprinted up the ice and sent Boreen a pass across the slot. Boreen wasted no time shovelling it into the side of the net for the win.

Vancouver dominated play early, but struggled to get a puck past Seattle goalie Corinne Schroeder, who made 23 saves on the night. Goldeneyes goalie Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 24 shots.

The Goldeneyes controlled play early, but couldn’t capitalize on early chances and chased the game after Seattle scored twice in the first.

Vancouver went 0 for 3 on the power play.

The Torrent were down a player after defenseman Aneta Tejralova suffered a lower-body injury after getting checked into the end boards midway through the second period.

Up next

Goldeneyes visit Ottawa on Wednesday to begin a four-game trip, while Torrent host Minnesota on Friday.