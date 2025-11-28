Skip to main content
Brett Rankin takes midway second-round lead at the Australian PGA at Royal Queensland

By AP News
Emirates World Championship Golf

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian Brett Rankin moved up a spot from second to first on Friday to take a one-stroke lead midway through the second round of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland.

Rankin, who completed his first round earlier in the day due to a thunderstorm suspension on Thursday, had a 2-under 69 Friday and a two-round total of 9-under 133.

French golfer Tom Vaillant had a 64 Friday to leave him in an early share of second place. Sebastian Garcia of Spain, who led Rankin by one stroke after the first round, had a 72 Friday and was in a tie for fifth.

Marc Leishman, who shot 68, was also in the group at 7-under along with fellow Australian Cameron Davis (67), two strokes behind Rankin.

“It’s been a good solid couple of days,” Davis said. “I don’t think it’s a side of the draw that really looks like it was easier than the other. So we’ll see how that plays out with the course as it dries up a little bit today. It was really wet this morning.”

Marco Penge, who won three times on the European tour this year and is the tournament’s highest-ranked player at No. 30, shot 70 in his opening round and had a later start Friday, as did Australians Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee.

The tournament is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australia and the European tour, which is starting its 2025-26 season just two weeks after Rory McIlroy won the Race to Dubai title.

McIlroy will highlight the field in next week’s Australian Open at Royal Melbourne beginning Dec. 4.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

