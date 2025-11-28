Skip to main content
Cricket anyone? Yes, between two Aussies at the Australian PGA golf tournament

By AP News

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — With the high-profile Ashes cricket series between Australia and England underway, a pair of Australian golfers helped highlight the sport during the second round of the Australian PGA Championship on Friday.

Australia leads the five-test cricket series 1-0 after a win in the first match ending earlier this week in Perth, which was possibly why Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee were happy to be making a reference to cricket at Royal Queensland on Friday afternoon.

With the big-hitting Scott on the tee at the par-4 12th hole, the group on the green which included Lee waved Scott’s group up to tee off. Scott proceeded to drive the green on the 296-meter (323-yard) hole.

When the ball bounced on to the green, Lee used his putter in an obvious cricket stance in a comical attempt to bat away Scott’s ball.

Scott birdied the hole to finish with a 68. Lee had a 66 and both were among the leaders after two rounds.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

