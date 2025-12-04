New Zealand loses Williamson but leads the West Indies by 164 runs on Day 3 of the 1st test

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand lost two wickets including Kane Williamson while increasing its lead over the West Indies to 164 by lunch Thursday on the third day of the first cricket test.

Devon Conway was the first batter out before lunch, caught by substitute fielder Kavem Hodge at third man off Ojay Shields when he was on 37.

Williamson then fell to the last ball of the session, caught by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach from the bowling of Kemar Roach for 9.

Conway put on 84 runs for New Zealand’s first wicket with Tom Latham who went on to be 40 not out as New Zealand reached 100-2 at lunch.

New Zealand resumed at 32 without loss Thursday with an overall lead of 96 after dismissing the West Indies for 167 in reply to its first innings of 231.

Batting conditions at Hagley Oval had improved over the first two days. A warmer, brighter day replaced the gloom of the first two days and the pitch was becoming more docile after 20 wickets fell on the first two days.

Latham has taken his 40 runs from 91 balls with only three boundaries.

Williamson looked in good touch after his half century in the first innings in his first test in 12 months. But he received a good ball from Roach angled into the pads which forced him to play and which he edged finely to the keeper.

Roach bowled superbly, sending down three consecutive maidens at one point and finishing the morning with 1-19.

The New Zealand batting lineup has been depleted by a hamstring injury to Tom Blundell who will not take any further part in the match. Bowling allrounder Nathan Smith also has a slight side strain.

New Zealand is the only test-playing nation yet to complete a match in the new World Test Championship cycle. New Zealand’s only other test series in 2025 was against Zimbabwe in August, a 2-0 series win.

