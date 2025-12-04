England wins the toss and Stokes opts to bat first against Australia in 2nd Ashes cricket test.

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ben Stokes won the toss again and opted again to bat first in the second test, aiming to get England’s Ashes campaign on track after a lopsided loss in Perth.

Stokes also won the toss and batted first in the series-opening match but ended up losing by eight wicket on Day 2.

The day-night test at the Gabba was set to begin in warm, sunny conditions Thursday, with Australia’s all-pace bowling attack getting first use of the pink ball.

Players from both teams wore black arm bands in honor of former England batter Robin Smith, who died this week in Perth, Australia.

Australia recalled Michael Neser at the expense of veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, with stand-in skipper Steve Smith saying the conditions in Brisbane were more favorable to seam bowling.

Australia is aiming to continue a long unbeaten streak in Ashes matches at the Gabba, where England last won a test in 1986.

Both teams made injury-enforced changes, with Australia opening bat Usman Khawaja ruled out because of back problems that curtailed his participation in Perth and England paceman Mark Wood out with a knee injury and replaced by Will Jacks.

Josh Inglis was recalled to bat in the middle order, and Travis Head was retained as an opener after his match-winning performance in Perth.

Neser’s selection ended speculation about injured skipper Pat Cummins being rushed back into Australia’s the lineup from outside the match squad.

Lineups:

Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

