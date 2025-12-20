West Indies hang tough and are 206-2 at lunch on Day 3 of the 3rd test against New Zealand

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Jacob Duffy took two wickets before lunch Saturday but the West Indies continued to resist strongly on the third day of the third test against New Zealand.

Duffy removed both overnight batters, John Campbell for 45 and Brandon King for 63 inside the first hour. Kavem Hodge and Tevin Imlach then steered the West Indies to lunch at 206-5, replying to New Zealand 575-8 declared.

Hodge reached his fourth half century in tests from 85 balls just before the break when he was 53 not out. Imlach was 27 in a partnership which was worth 66 runs at lunch.

New Zealand leads the three-match series 1-0 after the first test was drawn and the Black Caps won the second by nine wickets.

The West Indies resumed at 110 without loss after a strong performance by openers King and Campbell in 23 overs before stumps on the second day.

Campbell fell in the second over of the day Saturday without adding to his overnight score of 45. He lunged forward to drive a ball from Duffy which moved away a fraction and edged the ball to Tom Latham at second slip.

King moved from 55 overnight to 62 when he received a full ball from Duffy which swung into him late and cannoned off his pads onto the stumps.

Imlach and Hodge both came into this match light on runs. Hodge made 0 and 35 in the second test and Wellington and Imlach made 14 and 4 in the first test and 16 and 5 in the second.

Imlach was promoted in the order Saturday above Alick Athanaze and in the temporary absence of Shai Hope who is ill.

Both players took chances and scored fluently in a morning session in which the West Indies added 96 runs.

