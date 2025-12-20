Bellingham and Mbappé relieve pressure on Alonso as Real Madrid beats 10-man Sevilla

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé scored to help Real Madrid beat 10-man Sevilla 2-0 in its final game of the year on Saturday, providing some relief for coach Xabi Alonso before La Liga takes a winter break.

Bellingham scored with a header in the 38th minute and Mbappé added on from the penalty spot in the 86th after Sevilla lost defender Marcao to a second booking for rash tackles.

Sevilla coach Matías Almeyda also was expelled by the referee during the halftime break.

Alonso has been under pressure for several weeks due to a run of bad results and the overall lackluster play of his star-studded side. Spanish sports media is rife with speculation the first-year coach could be replaced.

Now Madrid club president Florentino Pérez will have two weeks to ponder the team’s future before its next game against Real Betis on Jan. 4.

Alonso could have ill afforded another slip at the Santiago Bernabeu after his side lost its previous two games. But Madrid’s fans still had reason to grumble after Sevilla repeatedly created scoring chances — even after being reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining.

Alexis Sánchez, still spry at age 37, and right back Juanlu Sánchez stood out the most for a Sevilla side that poked holes in Madrid’s defense.

Madrid needed Thibaut Courtois to deny Alexis, Isaac Romero and Alfonso González on four strikes in the second half. But Sevilla could have gone ahead if it had just showed more finishing touch early on.

The result was still in doubt until Mbappé converted his spot kick after Juanlu fouled Rodrygo in the area.

Madrid is in second place at one point behind Barcelona before the leader visits third-placed Villarreal on Sunday.

