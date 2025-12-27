Wickets continue to fall in the Ashes at the MCG: Australia is 6 down in its 2nd innings

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England fought back to claim six wickets as Australia staggered to 98-6 in its second innings at lunch on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes test on Saturday.

Australia holds an overall lead of 140 after running through England for 110 in a dramatic first day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. A total of 26 wickets have fallen in four sessions.

England lost each of the first three tests to allow Australia to retain the Ashes in just 11 days of on-field action.

Josh Tongue claimed a career-best 5-45 to lead England’s bowling attack Friday before Michael Neser grabbed 4-45 for Australia.

England greats Michael Vaughan and Stuart Broad and former Australia stars Brett Lee and Mark Waugh said the pitch was offering “too much” sideways movement for the quick bowlers. Vaughan said the first-day pitch was a “shocker.”

Resuming Saturday on 4-0 after sending in tailender Scott Boland to partner regular opener Travis Head for one nervous over late Friday, Australia lost two wickets in the first hour of play.

Boland (6) was caught behind off the bowling of Gus Atkinson at 22-1 and Ben Stokes broke through in his first over as Jake Weatherald (5) was bowled offering no shot with the total on 40.

Atkinson left the field with what appeared to be a leg injury but England’s pace attack continued to pile pressure on Australia.

Stokes struck Marnus Labuschagne a painful blow on the right hand in his second over, and Head was dropped on 26 at point next over off first-innings hero Tongue’s bowling.

Playing from the crease, Labuschagne (8) fell caught at slip off Tongue (2-29) at 61-3. Brydon Carse (2-21) punched a hole through the defenses of Head (46) at 82-4 as Australia lost wickets in three consecutive overs.

Usman Khawaja departed for a duck next over, caught at fine leg off Tongue’s bowling, and Alex Carey (4) was caught at second slip as Carse claimed his second wicket of the innings.

With Steve Smith, on 16, and Cameron Green, unbeaten on 6, at the crease and tailenders to come, Australia will be aiming to set a target of at least 200 on a pitch that is offering substantial sideways movement.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

By GREG BUCKLE

Associated Press