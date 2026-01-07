Smith’s 138 helps Australia build 183-run lead in final Ashes test

SYDNEY (AP) — Steve Smith was dismissed for 138 and Beau Webster remained unbeaten on 71 as Australia was bowled out for 567 on Wednesday, a 183-run first-innings lead on Day 4 of the fifth and final Ashes test.

England picked up three wickets for 49 runs in the morning session after the Australians resumed at 518-7. England was bowled out for 384 in the first innings.

The Australians will be pushing for victory to complete a 4-1 series win after retaining the Ashes in 11 days of action with wins in the first three tess. England is determined to narrow the margin after its drought-breaking win in the fourth test at Melbourne.

Australia’s commanding innings was built on centuries from stand-in opener Travis Head, his third of the series, and Smith on Day 3.

Smith was 129 overnight but didn’t settle into a rhythm before he was caught behind off Josh Tongue’s bowling, ending a 107-run eighth-wicket partnership with allrounder Webster.

The last two wickets fell within six deliveries, with Mitchell Starc (5) bowled by a full delivery from Tongue that moved late off the seam and off-spinner Will Jacks (1-34) having Scott Boland caught for a first-ball duck at first slip.

Tongue finished with figures of 3-97 from 20 overs.

The century was Smith’s 13th in Ashes tests, the 37th of his career and his fifth at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With it, he moved up to sixth on the all-time list of most test centuries.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket