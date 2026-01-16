Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
64.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen share six-goal thriller

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Germany Bundesliga Soccer

Germany Bundesliga Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt shared the Bundesliga points after a dramatic 3-3 draw that started with a goal in the first minute and ended with a goal in the last on Friday.

Visiting Frankfurt took the lead after 51 seconds thanks to a lovely flicked effort from Arnaud Kalimuendo, the on-loan striker from Nottingham Forest.

Bremen battled back and Justin Njinmah equalized by halftime.

However, it fell behind again 11 minutes into the second half when Nnamdi Collins met a looped pass into the box and managed to guide his first-time shot into the far corner of the goal.

Bremen, though, showed the same resilience as earlier and Jens Stage leveled with 12 minutes left.

On-loan striker Jovan Milošević pounced two minutes later to put Bremen ahead for the first time and it looked like a first win since November was looming for Die Grün-Weißen.

However, Ansgar Knauff’s volley from a cut back in stoppage time gave Frankfurt the draw, although only after a tense video review confirmed the goal.

The result was fair given the see-saw nature of the game that delighted a sell-out crowd at the Weserstadion.

Nevertheless, the game was Bremen’s seventh without a win and its home form was particularly worrying for coach Horst Steffen. It remained in 12th place.

Frankfurt was seventh.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.