Andy Schonbaum moves closer to a Masters berth. He opens 2-shot lead in Latin American Amateur

By AP News

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Andy Schonbaum of Argentina steadied himself for a 2-under 68 on Friday to build a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the Latin America Amateur Championship.

Schonbaum, 34, has played in all but one of the 11 editions of the championship. He has yet to finish in the top 10 — his best was a tie for 11th in 2020 at Mayakoba in Mexico.

He was at 6-under 134, two shots clear of Andres Martinez Benedetti of Venezuela, who had to settle for a 70 at Lima Golf Club.

Eric Fortlage of Paraguay (66) and Mateo Pulcini of Argentina (68) were three shots behind. Nine of the last 10 winners of the Latin America Amateur were no worse than a tie for fourth through 36 holes.

The cut came at 148.

The winner earns a spot in the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open this year.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

