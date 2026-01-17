Andreeva comes back from early deficit to beat Mboko in the Adelaide International final

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Third-seeded Mirra Andreeva trailed 3-0 but came back to win nine games in a row and beat Victoria Mboko 6-3, 6-1 in the Adelaide International final on Saturday.

The match featured the only players aged under 20 inside the top 20 on the WTA Tour. Andreeva is 18 and Mboko 19.

The Canadian took a 3-0 lead in the first set before Andreeva evened the match, winning 13 consecutive points and dominating the rest of the set and match.

Trailing 3-0 in the second set, Mboko took a medical timeout when her blood pressure and pulse was taken. She returned to win her first game of the second set but Andreeva closed out the match three games later.

It was Andreeva’s fifth WTA title in her sixth final.

Mboko has rapidly established herself near the top of the rankings and has two career titles: the WTA 1000 Canadian Open at Montreal last year and the WTA 250 Hong Kong Open.

In the later men’s final at Adelaide, Tomas Machac was to play Ugo Humbert.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis