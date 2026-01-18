Kyren Wilson beats 50-year-old John Higgins to win Masters snooker tournament

LONDON (AP) — Kyren Wilson won the Masters snooker tournament on Sunday, beating John Higgins 10-6 at London’s Alexandra Palace to deny the 50-year-old Scot a third title at the prestigious event.

Higgins, a four-time world champion, was the oldest player to ever reach one of snooker’s three so-called “Triple Crown” events — the Masters, the U.K. Championship and the world championship.

However, Higgins couldn’t produce the level of performance he did in beating world champion Zhao Xintong in the quarterfinals and world No. 1 Judd Trump in the semifinals, and failed to back up his Masters titles in 1999 and 2006.

Wilson was playing in his third Masters final — the Englishman lost to Mark Allen in 2018 and Shaun Murphy last year — and led 5-3 after the afternoon session.

Higgins reduced the gap to 6-5 but Wilson powered to the victory target to finish off what he described as a “dogfight.”

“It was an absolute honor to share the table not with just a legend but an idol of mine,” said Wilson, who was the world champion in 2024.

Higgins said he was “just useless” in the final.

“Take no credit away — Kyren was by far the better player,” Higgins said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports