Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
47.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Defending champion Madison Keys trails early but advances to the 2nd round at the Australian Open

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Australian Open Tennis

Australian Open Tennis

Photo Icon View Photos

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Madison Keys struggled early but held on to defeat Oleksandra Oliynykova of Ukraine 7-6 (6), 6-1 in a first-round match Tuesday at the Australian Open.

Ninth-seeded Keys dug herself into a deep hole at Rod Laver Arena but recovered. She trailed 4-0 in the first set and rallied to force a tiebreaker against the Ukrainian.

Oliynkyoka, playing in her first Grand Slam main draw, also raced to a 4-0 lead in the tiebreaker but failed to cash in on two set-point opportunities, giving Keys the opening she needed to take the set.

The first set last 1 hour, 12 minutes.

Oliynykova kept Keys off stride, particularly in the first set, with random shots, which included high lobs — moon shots — that forced Keys deep behind the baseline. The Ukrainian’s strong defense and unorthodox play also kept her in the match early.

Keys’ rally in the first set clearly took energy from the Ukrainian, who slowly became overwhelmed by the defending champion’s power and pace.

Keys is playing in her 12th Australian Open and her 50th Grand Slam tournament overall. After losing her first main-draw match here — to Zheng Jie in 2012 — Keys has won 11 first-round matches in a row.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.