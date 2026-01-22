Skip to main content
Deja vu? Marie-Philip Poulin scores in OT as Victoire beat Frost 2-1

By AP News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored a goal in overtime and the Montreal Victoire beat the Minnesota Frost 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Maureen Murphy also had a goal and Ann-Renée Desbiens had 20 saves for Montreal (5-3-0-5).

After the Frost pulled goaltender Nicole Hensley, Kelly Pannek scored a goal that made it 1-1 with 1:02 left in regulation for Minnesota (5-2-3-3), which has lost four of its last five.

Poulin, working from right to left, turned her back to the net and flicked a back-hand shot inside the post with 1:57 left in overtime. Poulin also scored in overtime to help Montreal beat the Frost 3-2 at home Jan. 4.

Murphy scored her first goal of the season to give Montreal a 1-0 lead with 1:31 left in the second period. Nicole Gosling, low along the left board, flicked a shot on goal that Murphy redirected into the net.

The Frost, who went into the game with a league-leading 37 goals this season and tied with New York for the best goal differential (plus-11), were shut out through two periods for the first time this season. Minnesota is 0-4 this season when it trailed going into the third period.

The Victoire lost 2-1 to New York on Sunday to snap the Victoire’s three-game win streak. which began with Poulin’s first OT winner against Minnesota.

Montreal’s Natalie Mlynkova hit the near post with a break-away shot from the left side about five minutes into the second period.

Montreal: The Victoire host Ottawa on Saturday.

Minnesota: The Frost

