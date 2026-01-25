Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
43.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Stewart Cink wins the PGA Tour Champions’ opener in Hawaii

Sponsored by:
By AP News

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Stewart Cink won the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship on Saturday, closing with an 8-under 63 for a three-stroke victory.

The 52-year-old Cink finished at 23-under 193 at Hualalai. He won his second straight event after closing last season with a victory in Phoenix in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He has five senior titles.

Ángel Cabrera was second after a 66. Retief Goosen shot a 64 to finish third at 18 under, and Ernie Els (67), Thomas Bjorn (66) and Freddie Jacobson (70) were 17 under. Sixty-six-year-old Fred Couples was 15 under after a 70.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.