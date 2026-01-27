UFC’s first Paramount+ fight card averages nearly 5 million views

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UFC’s first fight card on Paramount+ averaged nearly 5 million views, making it the streaming platform’s largest exclusive live event since it launched in March 2021.

UFC 324 from Las Vegas on Saturday averaged 4.96 million for the main card and saw a global household average of 7.18 million, according to Adobe Analytics and Channel Partner Data.

Adobe Analytics and Nielsen also said Saturday’s card reached more homes than any other live UFC event in nearly a decade across linear, broadcast and streaming.

Justin Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett by unanimous decision to win the interim lightweight title. In the co-main event, Sean O’Malley defeated Song Yadong by unanimous decision.

TKO Group, which owns UFC, signed a seven-year agreement averaging $1.1 billion per year with Paramount+ last August. UFC fight cards had previously been on ESPN since 2019.

The Paramount+ deal includes all UFC cards for U.S. and Latin America viewers without going the pay-per-view route. Some cards will also air on CBS.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports