Patrick Reed makes a move in Bahrain. He now is only 4 back of Calum Scott going into final round

AL MAZROWIAH, Bahrain (AP) — Calum Hill of Scotland salvaged a rough start with a pair of birdies on the back nine for an even-par 72 on Saturday, giving him a two-shot lead in the Bahrain Championship with Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia suddenly back in the mix.

Reed, coming off a whirlwind week in which he won the Dubai Desert Classic and then announced he was leaving LIV Golf with an eye on returning to the PGA Tour, had five birdies and an eagle for a 66. He went from 10 shots behind to just four off the lead.

Reed led from the front at Dubai. Now he is chasing alongside Garcia, who had a 68 and was four shots behind.

Hill, who played at Texas Tech, was at 16-under 200, two ahead of Freddy Schott of Germany (70). Reed, Garcia and Grant Forrest of Scotland were at 204.

“Are you going to be the hunted or the hunter,” said Reed, whose world ranking is up to No. 29 with his Dubai victory. “Looks like I’m going to be the hunter tomorrow.”

Reed said he would play a full European tour schedule — he is entered in the Qatar Masters next week — to try to earn PGA Tour status as one of the leading 10 players in the Race to Dubai. He would be eligible to return to the PGA Tour in September with limited status as a past champion.

