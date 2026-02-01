Skip to main content
Djokovic and Alcaraz set to chase history in Australian Open final

By AP News
APTOPIX Australian Open Tennis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are both chasing history in the Australian Open men’s final on Sunday night.

Djokovic, who shares the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, is chasing an unprecedented 25th major championship to become the most decorated tennis player of all time.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, a 22-year-old Spaniard, is bidding to become the youngest man ever to complete a career Grand Slam.

They both survived grueling five-setters in the semifinals on Day 13. Alcaraz held off No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Friday. Djokovic’s epic win over two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner ended after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The 10-time Australian Open winner was still doing interviews at 3 a.m. inside the depths of Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic’s record in finals at Melbourne Park is 10-0. Alcaraz is playing his first Australian final.

Rod Laver Arena was sold out, with ticket prices surging ahead of the championship decider. Formalities for the final were due to start at 7:30 p.m. local time (0830 GMT).

Conditions were cool and cloudy with some gusting breezes, and light rain showers possible.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

