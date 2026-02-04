Washington Post eliminates sports department and reduces overseas journalists, AP source says

The troubled Washington Post has begun implementing large-scale cutbacks, including eliminating its sports department and shrinking the number of journalists it stations overseas.

The changes were announced in a Zoom meeting with staff on Wednesday by executive editor Matt Murray. That’s according to a person who listened to the call but was not authorized to speak with the media and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Staff members in the newsroom were told they’d get emails with one of two subject lines, announcing the person’s role has or hasn’t been eliminated.

A total number of layoffs wasn’t announced in the call. A Post representative hasn’t returned a call seeking comment.

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer