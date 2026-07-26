Rays hold Guardians to 1 hit, complete 3-game sweep with 1-0 victory

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen allowed one hit through seven innings, Cedric Mullins drove in the only run of the game on a bunt single and the Tampa Bay Rays finished off a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 1-0 victory on Sunday.

Rasmussen (9-5) allowed a leadoff double to Steven Kwan to start the game before retiring 21 of the final 23 batters he faced, including the last 12. Rasmussen struck out nine and walked one.

Tampa Bay blanked its opponent for the eighth time this season, earning its second 1-0 win against Cleveland in 2026. The other was on April 28.

The game finished in 1 hour, 58 minutes, the fourth game in the majors this season to be completed in under two hours.

Parker Messick (8-6) allowed six hits and struck out six, allowing one run in 7 2/3 innings for Cleveland, which has lost five consecutive games. The Guardians were limited to three runs total in the series as Tampa Bay finished the series with back-to-back shutouts. Garrett Cleavinger pitched a scoreless eighth before Bryan Baker converted his 17th consecutive save and 28th overall after striking out Brayan Rocchio with the tying run on first to end the game.

The AL East-leading Rays improved to 38-15 at home this season.

Tampa Bay scored the only run of the game after Chandler Simpson led off the fifth with a single to left, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third when Ben Williamson grounded to second then came home on Mullins’ bunt single.

Up next

Cleveland opens a series at Cincinnati on Monday with RHP Slade Cecconi (4-7, 4.60 ERA) scheduled for the Guardians against RHP Chase Burns (12-1, 2.42 ERA).

Tampa Bay hosts Texas starting Tuesday with the pitching matchup TBA for both teams.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ERIK ERLENDSSON

Associated Press