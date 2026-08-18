D-backs manager Lovullo: Marte returns to Phoenix for knee testing, hopeful he can play again in ’26

BOSTON (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he has been told that Ketel Marte traveled back to Phoenix for tests on his left knee and was a bit surprised at the lack of communication with the All-Star second baseman.

Asked if he thought Marte would play for Arizona again this year, Lovullo said he hoped so. A three-time All-Star, Marte is hitting .249 with 21 home runs and 67 RBIs over 118 games this season.

“We need him,” Lovullo said before Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox. “He’s one of the best players in the National League as far as I’m concerned.”

Arizona placed the 32-year-old Marte on the restricted list Monday, the second time in as many seasons the D-backs have done so.

Marte failed to show up for Arizona’s 11-1 loss at Boston on Monday night in what Lovullo said was a crazy day as Marte deals with a personal issue. Lovullo said he spoke to Marte on Monday trying to find out what was going on without getting any answers.

The second baseman traveled with the team to Boston and Lovullo wasn’t certain after Monday night’s loss if Marte was still there.

This wasn’t the first time Marte had a strange disappearance.

Last season, he went on the restricted list when his home in Arizona was broken into during the All-Star break. He missed three games after flying back to his native Dominican Republic and later apologized for his absence.

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