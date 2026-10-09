Djokovic beaten by Hurkacz at Shanghai Masters

SHANGHAI (AP) — Novak Djokovic was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters after a shock second-round loss to Hubert Hurkacz on Friday.

The 39-year-old great was beaten 6-4, 6-3 in a match that lasted just 87 minutes.

The 24-time major champion Djokovic’s defeat came after victory in the China Open final in Beijing earlier this week.

“Beijing was great and a very early exit here but it is ok,” Djokovic said. “I had a great week in Beijing and I look forward to resting a little bit and get ready for the indoors.

“If you lose your serve, it is enough to lose the match, once per set, and that is what happened. It is very difficult to return his serve, almost impossible. So yeah, I did not adjust and it was a really tough draw for me, playing him in the first match.”

Hurkacz was Shanghai Masters champion in 2023.

“It’s a special night. He just won Beijing so it’s very difficult to play against him, but it’s a pleasure for me to share a court with him, and play such a legend of the sport,” he said.

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