Wrestler Benjamin Satterley, known as ‘Pac,’ dies at 40

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Benjamin Satterley, an English-born wrestler known for high-flying moves that delighted fans worldwide, has died. He was 40.

The death of Satterley, who was known as “Pac,” was announced late Sunday on All Elite Wrestling’s website. The website did not list a cause of death.

Satterley, who was from Newcastle upon Tyne, began his wrestling career in 2004 and signed in 2019 with All Elite Wrestling, where he held multiple championships.

He competed and lost to Andrade El Ídolo on Saturday in Chicago in the AEW National Championship.

Satterley began his wrestling training when he was 18 after developing an interest for the sport through his aunt, who was a fan of the WWF, according to MN2S, his booking agency.

He quickly rose to prominence, earning nicknames like “The Super Superman” and “The Man That Gravity Forgot.” He began his international journey in 2007 and wrestled under the name of Adrian Neville from 2012 to 2018.

After signing with AEW, he became the inaugural AEW International Champion and a two-time AEW World Trios Champion.

Tributes for Satterley have poured in.

“The greatest export from our country. Also the greatest human being,” wrote fellow wrestler Will Ospreay on X. “Honored to have shared the ring with you so many times. You truly are such a hero to myself and many others.”

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