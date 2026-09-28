Brandon McNulty follows Greg LeMond and Lance Armstrong as US riders to win cycling world title

Joking with his wife before the biggest single-day race in cycling, Brandon McNulty said it would take a miracle to become world champion.

Well, “I guess, today, miracles happen,” McNulty said after becoming the first American to win the men’s road race at the world champonships since Lance Armstrong did it in 1993.

On Monday, McNulty — known mainly as a support rider to cycling superstar Tadej Pogacar on his trade team, UAE Team Emirates — was still marveling about how he pulled off a solo breakaway with 33 kilometers (20.5 miles) to go in Sunday’s grueling race in Montreal — which lasted more than six hours.

McNulty crossed the finish line 13 seconds ahead of Australia’s Michael Matthews, with the Netherlands’ Mathieu van der Poel in third.

“I’m not sure yesterday will ever sink in and I’m still at a loss for words,” McNulty said in an Instagram post.

“Thank you to these seven guys who showed up yesterday with 100% belief that we could win this bike race with one of us,” he added, in appreciation of his American teammates. “I know none of us will ever forget this day.”

The only other American men to claim the title were Greg LeMond in 1983 and 1989 and Armstrong in 1993.

Armstrong retains his 1993 title despite being stripped of his seven Tour de France victories because he won it before the period in which he was found guilty of doping.

“Hands down the most exciting race of the year and a deserved winner,” Armstrong wrote on X. “A thing of beauty.”

McNulty was also a junior world champion

The 28-year-old McNulty, who is from Phoenix, Arizona, won the junior time trial at worlds 10 years ago and has claimed stage wins at both the Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta.

Still, he wasn’t considered a favorite to take the rainbow jersey.

But with two-time defending champion Pogacar out injured, the other contenders struggled with tactics and McNulty used his time trialing expertise to hold off the chasers.

“The King of Montreal,” Pogacar said on Instagram. “Proud of you.”

Road rage target at Tour de France

The title comes after McNulty was the subject of a road rage incident before a time trial at this year’s Tour de France.

McNulty was confronted by an angry motorist who overtook him on his way to the start of the 16th stage. Mauro Gianetti, the chief executive of the UAE team, said the driver of the car was furious and that he stopped his vehicle after overtaking McNulty, who then collided with the vehicle.

Two days later, McNulty abandoned the Tour.

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AP Sports Writer Samuel Petrequin contributed.

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See AP’s full sports coverage here

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer