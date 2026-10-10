Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
61.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mirra Andreeva reaches China Open final with her 50th match win of season

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
China Open Tennis

China Open Tennis

Photo Icon View Photos

BEIJING (AP) — Mirra Andreeva earned her 50th match win of the season by beating Nikola Bartunkova 6-2, 6-2 to reach the final of the China Open on Saturday.

The French Open champion will face either Elise Mertens or home favorite Zheng Qinwen for the title on Sunday.

No. 5-ranked Andreeva is set to move up two spots in next week’s rankings. The Russian player’s 50 match wins puts her in a tie with Jessica Pegula for most on tour, according to the WTA.

The 19-year-old Andreeva had defeated Bartunkova, a 20-year-old Czech played ranked No. 34, in the third round of the U.S. Open in their only other meeting.

___

See AP’s full tennis coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.