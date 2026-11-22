NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Jeeno Thitikul cashed in for the third straight year at the CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday, seizing control out of the gates with an eagle and closing with a 7-under 65 to capture the LPGA Tour season finale and the whopping $4 million payoff again.

The victory enabled Thitikul to move past Annika Sorenstam atop the LPGA career money list at just over $24.2 million — more than half of that from the three wins at Tiburon Golf Club.

Nelly Korda, who could have qualified for the LPGA Hall of Fame at age 28 with a victory on Sunday, started two shots behind and came out flat. Korda ran off three birdies around the turn to get within three shots, but she missed a pair of short putts down the stretch and shot 68 to finish third.

The challenge came from Akie Iwai of Japan, who tied Thitikul for the lead with a birdie on the 10th hole. Thitikul, playing in the group behind her, holed a 12-foot birdie on the 10th to regain the lead and never trailed the rest of the way.

Sorenstam had held the No. 1 spot in career money for the last 25 years. She retired suddenly in 2008 at nearly $22.3 million. Korda also moved past Sorenstam by earning $550,000, pushing her career earnings just short of $23 million.

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