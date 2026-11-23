NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sawyer Dotson had 14 points in Lipscomb’s 92-67 victory over Milligan on Sunday.

Dotson also added nine rebounds for the Bisons (4-4). Luke Jack scored 13 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 7 from the line. Hendrix Loughridge finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

William Robinson, Judah Carlyle and Ahmari Hicks also scored eight points for the Buffs.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press