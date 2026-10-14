Medvedev beats longtime rival Tsitsipas and advances to Shanghai Masters quarterfinals

SHANGHAI (AP) — Daniil Medvedev is back in the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals after getting the better of Stefanos Tsitsipas in the latest chapter of their combustible longtime rivalry.

There was no real drama this time, though, as the fifth-seeded Medvedev won 6-4, 7-5 to become only the fourth player — after Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray — to reach the last eight of the tournament in three straight years.

There have been verbal flare-ups in previous meetings between Medvedev and Tsitsipas down the years, including in the Australian Open semifinals in 2022.

Earlier, Rafael Jodar won after being a set down for third straight match and also reached the quarterfinals.

The 20-year-old Spaniard beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, having previously made comebacks to beat Thiago Agustin Tirante in the second round and Jiri Lehecka in the third round.

Next up at the Masters 1000 event for the 12th-seeded Jodar — who was given a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct — is Casper Ruud, who progressed after fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime retired from their match with a suspected knee injury when trailing 5-2 in the first set.

Tommy Paul takes on Zizou Bergs, who beat Carlos Alcaraz on Monday, later for the right to play Medvedev.

The lineup for the quarterfinals in the top half of the draw was set on Tuesday: it will be top-seeded Alexander Zverev vs. Alex de Minaur and Arthur Gea vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

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