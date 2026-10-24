Japan’s Yuto Katsuragawa ties course record and leads Genesis Championship

CHEONAN, South Korea (AP) — Yuto Katsuragawa will take a two-stroke lead into the final day of the Genesis Championship after the Japanese golfer tied the course record on Saturday.

Katsuragawa shot a flawless 8-under 63 in the third round at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, including four birdies in his first five holes, to match Jinam Kang’s record in 2006.

The 28-year-old Katsuragawa is 13 under overall. He moved two shots ahead of South African golfer Casey Jarvis.

Jarvis is seeking a third win of the 2026 season, after the Kenya Open and South African Open in February, to close in on the top three in the Race to Dubai standings — Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy.

Reed and McIlroy aren’t competing this week. Chacarra, who is No. 1 in the standings after winning in India last week, was 10 shots back after the third round and tied for 30th.

There are two more events left in the European tour season, in Abu Dhabi and then Dubai.

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