Top-ranked Rybakina will play Fernandez in Ningbo Open final

NINGBO, China (AP) — Top-ranked Elena Rybakina beat Diana Shnaider 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday to return to the Ningbo Open final.

Defending champion Rybakina hit six aces but needed 11 set points to take the first set in a match that featured erratic serving and a total of 11 double-faults between her and Shnaider.

“It was an important game and a very long one,” Rybakina said about closing out the first set. “It was a struggle on my serve. There were so many opportunities. But I’m glad that in the end it went my way.”

The Kazakhstan star will face Leylah Fernandez for the title after the Canadian beat Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 7-5 in the other semifinal.

Rybakina, 27, has won 14 career singles titles, including both the Australian Open and U.S. Open this year.

It will be a 28th career final for Rybakina. She has a 3-2 record over Fernandez.

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