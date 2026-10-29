Crew blank Dallas 2-0 to move into final Eastern Conference playoff spot with 2 matches remaining

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Santiago Rodríguez set up a goal by Gonzalo Tapia in the first half before scoring in the second and the Columbus Crew kept their postseason hopes alive by beating FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Patrick Schulte finished with seven saves for Columbus (12-15-5) to earn his seventh clean sheet in 32 starts this season and help the club move into the ninth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with two matches remaining.

Tapia used assists from Anass Zaroury and Rodríguez to score in a third straight match in his first nine MLS appearances and give Columbus a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. It was the first assist for Zaroury in his sixth league match and the seventh this season for Rodríguez.

The Crew took a two-goal lead in the 70th minute on Rodríguez’s third goal in his 10th appearance of the campaign.

Daniel De Sousa Britto had one save for Dallas (15-8-9), which has already clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Columbus improves to 4-9-3 on the road, while Dallas falls to 8-3-5 at home.

It was only the second loss for Dallas in the last 11 matches.

Up next

Columbus: Hosts D.C. United on Saturday.

Dallas: At Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

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