Bangladesh spinners strike back after a stunning batting collapse vs West Indies

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s spinners compensated for a batting collapse caused by West Indies tweakers Jomel Warrican and Joshua Bishop on day two Thursday of the first cricket test.

Resuming the day at 231-3, Bangladesh was dismissed for 272 after losing seven wickets for 59 runs in the morning session.

Left-armer Warrican claimed 5-53 and fellow spinner Joshua Bishop took 2-61 on debut.

The West Indies made a promising start before Bangladesh’s spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan took four wickets in quick succession to reduce West Indies to 134-4 in 48 overs before a premature stumps from bad light and rain.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul was unbeaten on 43 with Justin Greaves for company at the day’s end.

Opener John Campbell struck 54 and gave the side a fluent start.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud dismissed opener Brandon King for 15 but Campbell and Chanderpaul kept the runs flowing with different methods.

While Campbell attacked the bowlers, Chanderpaul showed strong determination to deny the spinners who got plenty of turn and bounce.

Campbell raised his sixth test fifty off 61 balls by smashing Mehidy Hasan for a six through long on.

With West Indies at 89-1 and in control, bad light and rain delayed the game for an hour.

After the resumption, Mehidy struck immediately with the wicket of Campbell, who poked toward second slip.

Taijul removed Kavem Hodge (7) and Aamir Jangoo (0) in the same over, leaving West Indies at 97-4.

“The ball was a little bit darker, and we had momentum going before the rain break as well,” Campbell said. “The break allowed them to regroup, and they were hitting better areas after we went out following the break.”

Chanderpaul and Greaves handled the last 12 overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh began the day at 213-3 and suffered a sensational collapse.

Shadman Islam, on 99 overnight, reached his third century off 221 balls off the second ball of the morning.

Shadman’s joy was shortlived, however, as he was dismissed by Bishop, who reviewed to get his first test wicket. Bishop followed with the wicket of Towhid Hridoy from a straighter delivery.

“If I could have stayed at the crease a little longer or made my innings bigger, perhaps the scenario would have been different,” Shadman said. “It was a tough wicket for a new batter. Maybe that was where we made a mistake.”

Warrican turned one sharply to rattle the stump of Mehidy on 15.

Pacer Shamar Joseph, who ended with 2-41, dealt a double blow with the wickets of Nayeem Hasan and Hasan Murad.

Warrican came back to complete his fourth five-wicket haul by dismissing Taijul Islam and Shoriful Islam as Bangladesh lost its last five wickets for 19 runs, leaving Liton Das stranded on 34.

___

See AP’s full cricket coverage here