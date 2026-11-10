Aryna Sabalenka picks up first win at WTA Finals, will face Mirra Andreeva next

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka defeated Karolina Muchova 7-6 (2), 7-5 for her first win at the 2026 WTA Finals on Monday.

The former world No. 1, who will next face No. 3 seed Mirra Andreeva, got through two close sets to beat Muchova in 1 hour, 53 minutes.

“I was just trying to stay calm,” said Sabalenka, who won the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in March. “She can come back at any time and you have to be focused from the beginning to the end.”

The No. 2-ranked Sabalenka will end the season without a Grand Slam title for the first time since 2022, and she is out of contention for the WTA year-end No. 1 ranking despite rival Elena Rybakina’s withdrawal from the WTA Finals due to a viral illness. But the 28-year-old can claim a first season-ending title after two runner-up finishes (2022, 2025).

Sabalenka opened Group 2 round-robin play against Muchova, the only player in the eight-woman field with a winning head-to-head against the four-time Grand Slam champion. Muchova, who is making her WTA Finals debut, twice led by a break in the opening set, but Sabalenka broke in response each time.

A tight second set featured five service breaks and Muchova battling from 5-3 down to 5-5. Sabalenka responded with a forehand winner to break for 6-5.

Andreeva followed Sabalenka into the winner’s circle with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Elina Svitolina in her WTA Finals debut. The 19-year-old French Open champion avenged an Australian Open loss to Svitolina, the 2018 WTA Finals champion, saving all six break points she faced over two sets.

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