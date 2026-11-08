Manhattan defeats Maine 68-62

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Ben Pearce scored 19 points as Manhattan beat Maine 68-62 on Sunday.

Pearce added five rebounds and four steals for the Jaspers (1-2). Josiah Sabino scored 18 points while going 5 of 8 and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds.

Villiam Garcia Adsten led the Black Bears (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Wyatt Triestman added 11 points for Maine.

Up next

Manhattan plays Saturday against Le Moyne on the road. Maine visits Rhode Island on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press