Chattanooga wins 97-67 over Covenant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Kobe McDowell-White had 17 points in Chattanooga’s 97-67 victory over Covenant on Monday.

McDowell-White also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Mocs (1-2). Christian Matos scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Yonatan Levy went 3 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Korbin Long and Pierce Smith finished with 13 points apiece. Long also had six rebounds and four steals for the Scots. Noah Pence finished with 12 points and two steals.

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Chattanooga faces Elon on the road Friday. Covenant visits Samford on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.