TURIN, Italy (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz kept up his strong end-of-season form with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday despite taking a medical timeout and getting his left thigh strapped.

Alcaraz, the seven-time Grand Slam champion, extended his winning streak to 11 matches as he seeks a third consecutive indoor title after trophies in Vienna and Paris.

He will now qualify for the semifinals of the elite eight-man event if Frances Tiafoe wins a set against Flavio Cobolli in the other group match later.

Alcaraz conceded only four games to Tiafoe in his opener.

The fifth-ranked Medvedev beat Cobolli on Monday and is now 1-1.

Alcaraz’s win was his fifth in six matches against top-five players this year. His lone loss came against Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final.

The medical timeout came early in the second set.

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By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer