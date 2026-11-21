Try hat tricks by flanker Liam McConnell and winger Darcy Graham led Scotland’s 67-5 defeat of Japan in Nations Championship rugby at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland scored 11 tries with a team of 11 changes after the attritional 15-12 win over Australia last weekend. But despite doubts about cohesion they were in sync and on the board inside five minutes.

McConnell, in his second start, was first to the hat trick and Graham extended his Scotland try-scoring record to 41 in 59 tests. He also had a big hand in three other tries.

Scotland posted its second highest score against Japan, the Pacific Nations Cup champion coming off a 78-15 mauling from England last weekend.

The Scots had the win and bonus point in hand by halftime, the 29-0 lead limited only by giving away seven penalties to Japan, which couldn’t capitalize.

“We had a chat on the pitch before we went in at halftime saying that we didn’t want to let the game fizzle out and I’m probably most proud of the fact that we kept our foot on the throat in the second half,” stand-in captain Stafford McDowall said.

Japan suffered late yellow cards to replacement forwards Mamoru Hakda and Michael Stolberg and, while with 13 men briefly, conceded the last try to Graham for his fifth hat trick in test rugby.

But McConnell was named the player of the match.

“This group was hungry for game time the past few weeks, some disappointed faces the last few weeks, but everyone was raring to go today,” he told the BBC.

“It was awesome; we didn’t come into the game trying to score this many tries but everyone knew the points difference could make all the difference. All you can do if you get a shot is try and give the manager a (selection) headache.”

___

See AP’s full rugby coverage here