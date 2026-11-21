GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Dionte Neal’s 14 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat South Carolina Upstate 85-66 on Saturday.

Neal shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Spartans (4-2). R.J. Greer scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jon Mani had 12 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range).

Jalyn Patterson led the way for the Spartans (1-6) with 18 points. Miles Webb added 17 points for South Carolina Upstate. Amont’e Allen-Johnson finished with 11 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.